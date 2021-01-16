After intense negotiations last summer, Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid was seen as a signifier that the north Londoners were going places again.

That they were building on what they already had and that the Welshman was the next piece in the jigsaw.

Unfortunately, the old adage that you should ‘never go back’ seems to have rung true already.

Bale’s time in Madrid, certainly in the final couple of seasons, was beset by injuries and, his bad luck has continued since he’s returned to Spurs.

The winger appears to repeatedly take two steps forward and one back, and to that end, it’s perhaps understandable that Jose Mourinho has been unwilling to discuss any type of extension with him.

“There was not even a second of discussion about that,” the Portuguese was quoted as saying by AS when asked if Bale’s loan would be extended.

“Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season.

“Not one second of discussion. We are speaking about, of course, Gareth, himself, Real Madrid, Tottenham, but I promise you, not one second of discussion.

“Of course, you know that he arrived injured. And he was injured before, I believe, the first month.”

It would be a shame for both player and club if he had to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season, to see out the final period of his contract with Los Blancos, but unless he can prove his fitness, that seems to be the most likely scenario.