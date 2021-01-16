Liverpool interested in RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate before the January transfer window slams shut.

Konate, 21, joined RB Leipzig in 2017 after making the switch from FC Sochaux.

Since joining Julian Nagelsmann’s men, the young Frenchman has featured in 86 matches in all competitions and has grown to become one of his manager’s most trusted defenders.

Like team-mate Dayot Upamecano, Konate is creating quite a stir throughout Europe as he emerges as one of the most solid defenders in the Bundesliga.

According to a recent report from BILD journalist Christian Falk (via ESPN), Klopp’s Liverpool are interested in both centre-backs.

However, with Upamecano unlikely to be available until the summer, Klopp could turn his attentions to Konate.

TRUE ? @ChelseaFC have contact to the Management of Dayot Upamecano. Like @FCBayern and @LFC. Liverpool is also interested in Ibrahima Konaté @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/uVh2B7falh — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 15, 2021

It has been reported that Liverpool may be able to prize the talented young defender away from the Red Bull Arena before the January window shuts.

RB Leipzig are believed to have inserted a minimum release clause of £45m into Konate’s contract, a fee Liverpool may be tempted to activate in an attempt to alleviate their injury worries.

However, highly-rated Liverpool outlet Empire of the Kop have reported that the Reds are ‘more likely’ to go all out for Konate’s team-mate Upamecano.

