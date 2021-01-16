With Man United sitting pretty at the top of the table, and looking at a potential six-point gap between them and the rest of the Premier League if they can beat Liverpool on Sunday, thoughts could soon turn to who they need to buy to improve upon what players they already have.

Former great, Cristiano Ronaldo, had been linked beforehand, given that it was felt that Juventus wouldn’t be able to afford to keep him.

However, according to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Express, the renewal of two new sponsorship deals has seen to it that the Italian giants are ready to offer an extension to Ronaldo’s current deal until 2023.

By then, the Portuguese will be 38 years of age and arguably coming to the end of a career in top-flight football.

For Manchester United fans desperate to see their former hero back in the red shirt at Old Trafford, it looks like that ship has well and truly sailed.