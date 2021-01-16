Verbal agreement in place: Report claims €120M-rated winger has picked between Man United and Man City

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has decided that he wants to return to Manchester in the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

Sancho is one of England’s brightest young talents, having departed Man City to prove himself in the Bundesliga – and succeeding in doing so.

Just 20-years-old he may be, when on form, he’s already one of the most creative wide-men on the planet.

He has been slightly off the boil at times this term, but you’d expect that with a player so young. There’s no doubting he has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

The only question mark is over where he will be enjoying the best years of his career. Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Man United will try again for Sancho in the summer – but are they set to be left disappointed?

Todo Fichajes report that there is already a verbal agreement in place between Sancho’s camp and former employers City. All that remains now, as per the report, is striking an agreement with Dortmund, who are demanding €120M, Todo Fichajes claim.

It’s unclear at current if there is any substance to these claims. It’s early for Sancho to have made his decision, with six months remaining until the summer transfer window. You have to think there’s more twists and turns ahead – even if City do think they’re winning at current.