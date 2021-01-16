One of the hottest properties in world football looks to be on his way to Barcelona, purely so that his agent can get back in the good books of the Catalan club.

Mino Raiola is one football’s so-called ‘super agents’ for the amount of high-profile clients that he represents and for the deals he manages to do for them.

His need to want to enjoy a more fruitful relationship with the Blaugranes has seen him offer Borussia Dortmund hit-man, Erling Haaland, to them, according to Don Balon, which would scupper the reported interest of Manchester United and Manchester City according to the Daily Mirror.

Although it would be the summer at the earliest before he would leave the Bundesliga outfit, it would certainly be a statement signing for whomever the new Barcelona president will be.

By attracting such a high calibre of individual, it may just have the effect of being able to keep Lionel Messi at the club to see out his final few seasons.