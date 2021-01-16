Although we haven’t even come to the end of the winter transfer window, it’s been confirmed that Barcelona have already secured their first signing of next summer’s market.

According to Don Balon, Man City’s Eric Garcia will join his former club at the end of the current campaign, and he won’t cost the Catalans a penny.

A La Masia graduate, Garcia had seemingly made it clear some while ago that he wanted to return to Barca, but City held firm.

The potential to possibly take him in this window has now been removed given that Barcelona’s presidential elections have been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What that means of course is that rather being able to get a fee for him, City will now lose him for nothing.

For a club that are awash with cash that may not seem like the worst problem in the world, but to lose a player of Garcia’s evident quality for free isn’t good business.

For once, Barcelona have got the better end of a transfer deal.