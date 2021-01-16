Ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final which Leo Messi may or may not play in, Barcelona fans have received some good news if what Joan Laporta has to say is to be believed.

The favourite to take over the presidency at the Catalan club, the voting of which has now been delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, Laporta has noted per Sport and cited by Football Espana, that Messi wants to stay at the club.

That’s an incredible turnaround from the Argentinian, but it does come with a caveat.

“Messi is now totally focused on us catching Atletico in the league and on the Paris Saint-Germain tie in the Champions League,” Laporta is quoted as saying.

“I don’t know if he’ll be playing on Sunday [when Barcelona play Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana final], but he’ll on the bench and it’s important that Leo encourages his teammates.

“I see him as being more and more happy, he’s enjoying himself. Against Real [Sociedad] it was a great football match.

“I know that he wants to stay and I know that he will do everything in his power to stay as long as the club can offer him something that suits him.”

Perhaps the change in fortunes of the first team has helped to sway him.

Barca haven’t lost since the final group game of the Champions League against Juventus, and have got progressively better since then.

They’ll start the Super Cup final as favourites and Ronald Koeman will be looking to extend their record breaking run in the competition whilst also earning his first trophy as manager of the club where he made his name as a player.