Some call it superb man-management, others call it bullying, Jose Mourinho will no doubt label it as motivational.

The Portuguese has once again reverted to type and belittled one of his playing staff in the, somewhat vain, hope that he’ll knuckle down and get back to his best.

The plain fact of the matter is that Dele Alli clearly doesn’t want to be at Tottenham Hotspur any longer, and Mourinho making him stay against his will means that in the end, nobody wins in this situation.

“In every dressing room are unhappy players,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don’t think it’s true. Or somebody is so so lucky to have a miracle in his hands.

“Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work.

“And there is the unhappy player that believes that it’s not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club.”

It’s as if the manager wants to punish the player for not giving it his all whilst at the same time not playing him in any competition unless he absolutely has to.

More Stories / Latest News Solskjaer passes judgment on Diallo after watching him in opening Man United training sessions ‘It’s a big step for him’ – Sir Alex says Wayne Rooney is wealthy enough not to worry about management ‘Consistency is going to be difficult’ – Lampard already making his excuses as Chelsea look to find form again

That kind of management may work for some but it isn’t in Alli’s case and if he’s kept at the club until at least the end of the season, as seems likely, there’s little chance of Gareth Southgate picking him for the Euros.

Is it any wonder then why the player sees his future elsewhere…