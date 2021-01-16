When Arsenal’s David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez were involved in a sickening clash of heads earlier this season, it was obvious to everyone immediately how serious the incident was.

The upshot was the latter being taken straight to hospital and operated on to ensure his continued good health.

Whilst he’s unlikely to be back in the near future, Jimenez seems determined to returned to the fray at some stage, but looking at the scar left on the side of his head as a permanent reminder, he might be well advised to hang up his boots.