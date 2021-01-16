Manchester City star’s contract situation opens door to SHOCK transfer to Real Madrid

Could Raheem Sterling end up at Real Madrid? A report published by Diario Gol suggests that circumstances could send him to the Bernabeu.

Sterling, who has only scored three goals in his last 18 appearances in all competitions for City, remains a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s plans, even if his output hasn’t as great as it has in previous seasons.

However, Diario Gol report that, with his contract expiring in 2023, City are intending on getting a grip on the situation, rather than finding themselves being forced into making a decision as time ticks down towards him being a free agent.

As a result, if Sterling doesn’t agree to commit his future sooner rather than later, City could find themselves in a position where they would rather cash-in than watch his transfer value plummet.

Diario Gol are under the impression that Real Madrid would be front of the queue if Sterling was to leave the Etihad, but you feel as though there’s a lot which would have to go wrong in negotiations between the parties before we’re talking about Sterling leaving Manchester.