Romano details that fringe Chelsea star’s transfer is in ‘final stages’ with move to European side edging closer

Chelsea FC
According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Fikayo Tomori is edging ‘closer’ to a transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan, with the centre-back’s loan-to-buy move now in the ‘final stages’.

This comes after Romano recently reported that the 23-year-old is set to spend the second-half of the season with the Serie A title challengers, in a loan that includes a €30m permanent option.

It’s added that the Rossoneri hope to complete the signing in the coming days, with the side close to bolstering their centre-back ranks after losing the promising Matteo Gabbia to a serious knee injury.

Tomori quickly broke into the England squad after some encouraging signs for Chelsea once he returned from Derby last season, but the turn to 2020 marked a nightmare for the defender.

The ace only made three appearances after the turn of the year last season, with just four appearances in total this term – the most recent a cameo outing in the FA Cup tie against Morecambe.

Here’s the reliable Italian’s latest update on the centre-back’s future:

This follows after revelations regarding Tomori earlier this week:

With the rapid 6ft1 ace firmly down the pecking order for Frank Lampard’s side, it’s clear that an exit this month is the best move to ensure that Tomori’s otherwise promising development isn’t hindered more.

Stefano Pioli’s side look well-positioned to end their ‘fallen giants’ status this season, with the side sitting top of the Serie A table – three points ahead of their local rivals.

Pioli’s natural centre-back options following Gabbia’s injury are club captain Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer and Matteo Musacchio – Tomori is certainly a welcome addition to those ranks.

Whilst Milan are Italy’s most historic club, a loan away from the Premier League also takes Tomori out of the limelight somewhat, especially after his career jumped so much after his spell at Derby.

