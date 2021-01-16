According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Fikayo Tomori is edging ‘closer’ to a transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan, with the centre-back’s loan-to-buy move now in the ‘final stages’.

This comes after Romano recently reported that the 23-year-old is set to spend the second-half of the season with the Serie A title challengers, in a loan that includes a €30m permanent option.

It’s added that the Rossoneri hope to complete the signing in the coming days, with the side close to bolstering their centre-back ranks after losing the promising Matteo Gabbia to a serious knee injury.

Tomori quickly broke into the England squad after some encouraging signs for Chelsea once he returned from Derby last season, but the turn to 2020 marked a nightmare for the defender.

The ace only made three appearances after the turn of the year last season, with just four appearances in total this term – the most recent a cameo outing in the FA Cup tie against Morecambe.

Here’s the reliable Italian’s latest update on the centre-back’s future:

Five days later, Fikayo Tomori is getting closer to AC Milan from Chelsea – the deal is at final stages as announced this week. And RB Leipzig are working to sign Mohamed Simakan for next summee as Upamecano replacement. ? #CFC #ACMilan #transfers https://t.co/4FDzDY7uh3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2021

This follows after revelations regarding Tomori earlier this week:

AC Milan director Massara always wanted Fikayo Tomori, also when he was working at AS Roma. Negotiations are now in advanced stage w/Chelsea to sign him on loan with buy option [and *not* obligation] around €30m. AC Milan hope to complete the deal in the coming days. ? #CFC https://t.co/fNugNaOzZ1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

The ‘new chance’ revealed on Monday is getting closer, negotiations progressing day by day. AC Milan hope to complete the signing of Fikayo Tomori on loan with buy option from Chelsea in the next few days. The player gave his total priority to AC Milan. ????? #CFC #ACMilan https://t.co/4FDzDY7uh3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

With the rapid 6ft1 ace firmly down the pecking order for Frank Lampard’s side, it’s clear that an exit this month is the best move to ensure that Tomori’s otherwise promising development isn’t hindered more.

Stefano Pioli’s side look well-positioned to end their ‘fallen giants’ status this season, with the side sitting top of the Serie A table – three points ahead of their local rivals.

Pioli’s natural centre-back options following Gabbia’s injury are club captain Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer and Matteo Musacchio – Tomori is certainly a welcome addition to those ranks.

Whilst Milan are Italy’s most historic club, a loan away from the Premier League also takes Tomori out of the limelight somewhat, especially after his career jumped so much after his spell at Derby.