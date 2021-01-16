According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, three clubs are serious contenders to reach a pre-contract agreement with Arsenal sensation Folarin Balogun this month.

Romano reiterates that 15 teams – both in England and abroad – are keen on the 19-year-old, with the ace’s contract expiring this summer and Balogun having already rejected offers to renew from Arsenal.

It’s added that the striker is expected to make a decision on his future in the next two weeks, with the Gunners still retaining hope that they can convince their exciting academy graduate to stay.

Balogun has made just five first-team appearances this season, the American-born England youth international’s pathway to regular action with the senior squad is somewhat blocked.

The Gunners start with one centre-forward – usually Alexandre Lacazette, but also Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at times, with Balogun’s fellow academy graduate Eddie Nketiah the main alternative.

Balogun has still netted two goals and an assist in his four Europa League outings this term, all of which came off the bench, but some fans were convinced that the talent will be leaving after he did not feature for Mikel Arteta’s side in their FA Cup tie against Newcastle.

You really can’t blame Balogun for eyeing the exit door, he’s a talent that’s contributed 55 goals and 14 assists for the Under-23s and Under-18s in just 82 outings, but he can’t get a look in.

With the prospect of more first-team football elsewhere – and thus a chance to kickstart his professional career and live up to high potential – it’s not surprising to see that an exit is on the cards.

Arsenal are in a pretty difficult situation, with Lacazette and Aubameyang key starters for now, it seems impossible for the club to offer both Nketiah and Balogun the minutes they’d need to really develop.