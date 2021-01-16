Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that he passed up the chance to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Ferguson, 79, hung up his tactics board after winning his 13th Premier League back in 2013.

Now enjoying the beautiful game from the luxury of the Red Devils’ board-room, Ferguson, like many fans is currently enjoying his old side’s tense title race with rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Throughout Ferguson’s 27-year reign at Old Trafford, the Scottish mastermind signed 105 players to United, however, in a recent appearance on the ‘A Team Talk With Legends’ panel, the 79-year-old shockingly revealed it was nearly 106.

Whilst appearing at the recent event which was in aid of Sports United Against Dementia, Ferguson explained how close he came to signing Henderson whilst he was at Sunderland.

“We were ready to make a bid for Jordan Henderson at Sunderland,” Ferguson said, as quoted by Evening Standard. “I spoke to Steve Bruce and he loved the guy.

“And then our medical department said they were not happy with his running style – he could be the type to have injuries.

“I must say it was one of my bits of management to make sure the player is always available. If you sign a player and he is not available for you, it is a waste of time so that is the point I have to make about Jordan.

“We loved him as a player and he has proved that now, he has been fantastic and all the stories I am being told, it tells me I missed out on a really good person.”

Henderson, 30, eventually went on to agree terms with Liverpool during the summer of 2011 in a deal worth £16.2m, as per Transfermarkt.

During Henderson’s last 10-years at Anfield, the English midfielder has had a huge hand in seeing his side lift five major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and last season’s Premier League title.

However, according to Ferguson, if he’d have followed his instinct, it could have all panned out very differently for Henderson… And United.