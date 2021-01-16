He may only be 18 years of age, but Amad Diallo joined Manchester United as a very highly-rated technician.

Time will tell if he’s got the nous and ability to cut it in the Premier League, but he’s certainly shown no fear in his opening United training sessions.

“Amad has looked really comfortable and he’s settled in really well in training,” the Daily Mirror quote Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as saying.

“It shows how technically adept he is and, of course, we’ll give him time to settle and adjust, but hopefully we can see him on the pitch in not too long. He’s definitely done well in training.

“[…] He will be training [with us] and let’s see when he’ll get his first game-time – if it’s from the bench with us or with the Under-23s, likely to be the Under-23s of course.”

The Norwegian has guided the Red Devils to the top of the pile which, considering how poorly they began the 2020/21 campaign, is an achievement in itself.

If they’re able to inflict a defeat on Liverpool at Anfield, United will go six points clear and put themselves in the box seat.

In order to progress in any event, the best young players need to be on United’s radar, and Diallo certainly appears to fit in that bracket.

If he continues to impress, it won’t be long before he gets to strut his stuff on the pitch and, potentially, become United fans’ new hero.