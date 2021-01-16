Timo Werner stat suggests Chelsea should have done their research before spending £45M

Chelsea paid £45M for Timo Werner, according to Sky Sports, but this stat suggests that they should’ve done their research before signing off on the transfer.

Chelsea fans will have been well aware of Werner’s existence prior to the move happening. After all, he was linked with a host of Europe’s elite before making the move to Stamford Bridge – as well as having scored against Tottenham last season.

A quick glance at his Wikipedia page will have led to the discovery that he netted 34 goals in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig last campaign – making him one of the most prolific players on the planet.

However, you’d have thought those pulling the strings at Stamford Bridge will have looked deeper at his record before signing off on a £45M (as per Sky Sports) transfer.

If they did, they would have learnt just how patchy his record is. His streaks of going hot and cold are nothing new – as this stat shows, he’s always been like it – and Chelsea should’ve known better.