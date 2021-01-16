According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Sky Italy, Napoli have already opened talks with Barcelona regarding a possible loan move for fringe defender Junior Firpo.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalan outfit are not expecting to make many movements at all this month, though Ronald Koeman has confirmed some of the fringe market will be allowed to leave now.

Barcelona can do without Firpo for the second-half of the season to be honest, just two of his 10 appearances this term have come as a starter, with Jordi Alba firmly still the prime left-back option.

Per Football Espana, the promising Alejandro Balde is also expected to start breaking into the first-team soon, so Koeman and Co. could well sanction an exit for Firpo.

Why Napoli are keen on the Spanish-Dominican is puzzling, the Italian giants have fielded Mario Rui (first choice), Faouzi Ghoulam and Elseid Hysaj at left-back this term – none are currently injured it seems so it’s a bit weird to think that they’d want to add in this area.

Firpo joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2019, in a deal worth up to €30m per their official website, but the ace has played a largely minimal role – and looked unconvincing – since joining from Real Betis.

16 of the 24-year-old’s 33 appearances for the Blaugrana have come via the bench, with 31-year-old Jordi Alba still showing world-class quality, he’ll have little chance to prove his price tag anytime soon.