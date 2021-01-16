Menu

“#LampardOut” – Many Chelsea fans up in arms as Frank Lampard drops in-form Blues attacker

Chelsea’s starting eleven for the West London derby with Fulham this evening has been announced – and there’s no Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues have been struggling of late, with Frank Lampard under pressure.

The fact he is the club’s record goal scorer is unlikely to save him from the wrath of Roman Abramovich if the poor results continue.

Lampard needs three points today, desperately, and he faces a Fulham side who are playing a spring in their step.

One man in SW6 who too had a spring in his step of late was Callum Hudson-Odoi. He has arguably been Chelsea’s most effective player in recent weeks.

However, Lampard has left him among the substitutes for today’s game, quite inexplicably, and many Chelsea fans on Twitter are not happy at all.

After Chelsea announced their starting eleven one hour ahead of kick-off, all of these Blues fans vented their frustrations at CHO’s omission.

