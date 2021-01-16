Borussia Dortmund superstar will sign for Real Madrid on these three conditions

Don Balon believe there to be three conditions which, if agreed to, would see Erling Haaland sign for Real Madrid.

Haaland is one of the best strikers on the planet, despite being just 20-years-old.

In his case, we’re not talking about a young player with the potential to be one of the best, we’re talking about a striker who is already one of the most potent finishers on the planet – and is still years away from what you would usually consider his prime age.

It’s no surprise to hear that, according to Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in making Haaland their latest galactico signing.

Their report suggests that the Haaland camp, which includes super-agent Mino Raiola, are open to the idea of making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu materialise – but only if their specific terms are met.

According to Don Balon, here are the demands being made by Haaland and Raiola, which could send the Norwegian superstar to Madrid.

Agent fee: Mino Raiola wants to be paid €20M in commission for his role in sending Haaland to Real Madrid.

Salary: Haaland wants to be payed in the region of €10M-a-year, which works out at just over €190K-a-week.

Game-time: Haaland wants to be a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid – which could prove to be bad news for Karim Benzema.

[The aforementioned info is all via Don Balon]