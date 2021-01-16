(Video) Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Moussa Dembele

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, 24, has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season after being identified as a replacement for the recently departed Diego Costa.

The French forward, who boasts a professional goal-scoring record of 127 in 282 matches, in all competitions, will wear the number-19 shirt at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Dembele will undoubtedly come straight into Diego Simeone’s first-team plans as the Spanish side continue in their quest to lift their 11th La Liga title.

The deal’s competition was confirmed on Atletico Madrid’s official social media.