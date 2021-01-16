Video: Ben White mirrors iconic Reus and Lewandowski moment on Leeds reunion for Brighton in hilarious scenes

Some Leeds United fans quickly realised that ex-loanee Ben White mirrored the iconic moment between Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski as he returned to Elland Road with Brighton this afternoon.

Before kick off, the defensive talent shared a lovely smile and laugh with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, on his first return to the Yorkshire outfit’s home after his brilliant loan spell last season.

White established himself as a promising centre-back as he played a key role for Leeds in their journey to returning to the Premier League, with the loan kickstarting the ace’s career as he was a relatively low-profile prospect beforehand.

Fans noticed that the hilarious moment resembled the iconic scenes between Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski a few years ago, when the duo absolutely loved to see each other again after the latter left Borussia Dortmund to establish himself as a winning all-time great at Bayern Munich.

Ben White doing the Lewandowski and Reus smile ?? pic.twitter.com/IdY4zkproJ — Sam Birdcage ? (@SamBirdyy) January 16, 2021

Luke Ayling and Ben White at kick off today #lufc pic.twitter.com/AiyWuFdX9L — LUFC Worldwide ??? (@LUFC_WorldWide) January 16, 2021

Ben White and Patrick Bamford at kick off there pic.twitter.com/GnZvev82Rs — Adam Lamberton (@Adamlamberton) January 16, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and BT Sport.

White is now showing promise as a defensive midfielder for Graham Potter’s side, the 23-year-old has the ability to play for a top club in the future if he can continue to stay on this path.