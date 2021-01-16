Sam Allardyce will surely be seething at the way his West Bromwich Albion team let their lead slip at rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Heading into half-time, the Baggies looked good for their 1-0 lead, but in the blink of an eye Fabio Silva scored the first goal of his career to draw the hosts level, before some sloppy defending from the visitors saw Willy Boly take advantage to fire home.

With West Brom’s brittle confidence, it’s difficult to see them coming back from this position.

Pictures from Canal+