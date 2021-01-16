Brighton are off the mark at Elland Road, having carved apart the Leeds United defence before Neal Maupay applied the finishing touch.

Brighton were edged out by Manchester City at the Etihad midweek, but as they often have this term, Graham Potter’s men made a good account of themselves.

They headed to Leeds this afternoon in hope of a better result, and are well on their way to getting one.

Brighton passed their way through the Leeds midfield and defence, before passing the ball square to Neal Maupay, who made no mistake just yards from goal.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

The Seagulls have oftentimes come out of contests with less than they’d argue they deserved this term, hence why they find themselves in a relegation scrap.

Potter will be hoping that the three points head back down south this afternoon. Only time will tell if they’ll be able to hold onto this slender lead.