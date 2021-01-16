Video: Chelsea starlet Armando Broja nets perfectly-weighted assist and composed goal for loan club Vitesse vs Emmen

Chelsea fans should take a look at the key moments from loanee Armando Broja’s performance for Vitesse vs Emmen this afternoon, to take away some focus from the first-team’s attacking woes.

In the eighth minute of the Eredivisie encounter, a low cross from the right side was back-heeled into Broja’s path, the 19-year-old showed brilliant awareness to hold off his man and lay the ball off.

Broja tapped just in front of Oussama Tannane, who fired the ball into the top corner 12 yards out.

The Albania international notched a goal of his own in the 48th minute of the 4-1 win, with the striker being slotted the ball from the right-wing.

Broja used a nice touch to control the ball before he composed himself and drilled the ball into the bottom corner, whilst being in a crowded box and from a pretty tight angle.

Broja assist for Vitesse to make it 2-0:

6th goal of the season for Armando Broja 7G/A in his 8th start pic.twitter.com/kSGtbj3iP2 — Klarenc (@KlarencFCB) January 16, 2021

Broja goal to make it 3-0 to Vitesse:

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja with a lovely assist today for Vitesse, who are 2-0 up at half time against FC Emmen. ?#CFC | #Chelsea | #LoanArmy pic.twitter.com/7rL955ymjy — The Chelsea Spot (@TheChelseaSpot) January 16, 2021

Pictures from Polsat Sport.

Broja has now recorded six goals and an assist 12 league appearances this season.

Broja continuing this level of performance through the second-half of the season will show the youngster’s ready to be loaned out to a Championship or side in Europe’s top five leagues next season.