Video: Troy Deeney somehow avoids red card after horror tackle on Huddersfield’s Juninho Bacuna

Troy Deeney is a reliable finisher with a nasty edge – but it’s not his ability in front of goal that was on display this afternoon.

Watford, who are hovering on the edge of the playoff places in the Championship, are going head-to-head with Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Deeney, who started for the Hornets today, clearly woke up on the wrong side of bed this morning, at least so this challenge on Juninho Bacuna suggests.

The Watford captain, who did have eyes for the ball, but mistimed the tackle completely, ended up kicking Bacuna in the shin at full tilt.

Pictures courtesy of VSport

Remarkably, Deeney was caught by the cameras pleading his case with the referee as the half-time whistle blew. He appears to be suggesting he was hard done by.

Deeney trying to argue his case as he walks in at the break. So lucky he didn’t see red and he’s still willing to argue it. pic.twitter.com/WB2rwd4Cgd — Matt J – Media & Content (@MattJMedia) January 16, 2021

Talk about making a baseless argument to the referee – Deeney ought to be counting his lucky stars that he was allowed to continue in the contest.