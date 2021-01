With Wolverhampton Wanderers trailing at home to local rivals West Bromwich Albion heading into half-time, there couldn’t have been a better moment for young Fabio Silva to open his account.

The 18-year-old displayed strength and composure as he cooly slotted home the first goal of his professional career after his €40m euro move from Portuguese giants, Porto.

It was the finish of a veteran and, playing like that, he’s sure to soon add to his goals tally.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.