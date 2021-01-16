Video: Fuming Chelsea star Mason Mason barged away by Antonee Robinson after toe-to-toe clash following defender’s red card for Fulham

A red mist in Chelsea star Mason Mount was sparked in the 43rd minute of today’s Premier League encounter against Fulham, after Antonee Robinson’s nasty challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Robinson recklessly clattered Chelsea’s club captain in a 50/50 after Mount wrestled the ball off of Ademola Lookman, with the full-back rightly seeing a straight red card for his challenge.

Mount was absolutely livid after the incident, going toe-to-toe with Robinson immediately, as he grabbed the ace before they were separated.

Mount was still in Robinson’s face and clearly making his feelings known as they pushed and shoved before the left-back was shown a red card, as that happened he barged the England international away – much to his displeasure before Thiago Silva pulled him back.

STRAIGHT RED CAD ? Antonee Robinson is sent off for a real lunge and Fulham have it all to do ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #FULCHE here: https://t.co/AwxIpXrwmw

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/C1Ut3hDxQq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fulham down to ten against Chelsea after Antonee Robinson’s reckless tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City to do battle over highly-rated French international Borussia Dortmund superstar will sign for Real Madrid on these three conditions

Whilst Mount’s reaction was understandable, many would argue that he should’ve seen a booking for this kind of heated response and toing and froing with Robinson.