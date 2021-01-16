(Video) Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale secret conversation picked up

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been caught quizzing star attacker Gareth Bale over his commitment to the London club.

Bale, 31, rejoined Spurs during last summer, seven-years after departing in-favour of a whopping £90.9m switch to Real Madrid, as per Transfermarkt.

After winning a monumental 16 major trophies with Los Blancos, including an eye-watering four Champions League, Bale appeared to fall out-of-favour with manager Zinedine Zidane which promoted his reunion with Daniel Levy.

However, despite the initial excitement surrounding Bale’s return to Spurs, the world-class Welsh attacker is struggling to force his way into Mourinho’s plans.

Bale has started just one Premier League match so far this season amid suggestions he could be set for a return back to his parent club.

However, an interesting video clip has emerged which picks up the audio of a conversation between Bale and Mourinho.

The Portuguse manager can be heard asking the 31-year-old what he’d prefer; to stay with Spurs to to return to Madrid and not play.

"You want to stay here or go to Madrid and play no football?" Interesting audio picked up in this video from Jose Mourinho

Pictures courtesy of Spurs TV