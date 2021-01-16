Video: Layvin Kurzawa lashes PSG ahead with emphatic volley as resurgence under self-isolating Mauricio Pochettino continues

PSG’s resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino looks set to continue, with Layvin Kurzawa volleying them into the lead away to Angers.

Pochettino won his first ever trophy as a manager midweek, with his side overcoming Marseille in the Trophee des Champions. He will be looking to build on that by returning PSG to the top of the Ligue 1 table, where they would argue they belong.

Today’s trip to Angers posed a potential banana skin for Pochettino’s men, with the Argentine in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, but – even if it did take them 70 minutes – they have now found the breakthrough.

The ball fell nicely for left-back Layvin Kurzawa at the back post, with the Frenchman lashing the ball into the bottom corner of the goalkeeper’s near post on the volley.

? From one full-back to another! PSG have their goal, and it’s an emphatic finish from Layvin Kurzawa! ? pic.twitter.com/zBzEA2Oj38 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 16, 2021

You oftentimes look at the goalkeeper when the ball sneaks in at his near post, but the volley was so well executed by Kurzawa – he barely stood a chance.