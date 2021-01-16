Video: Frank Lampard suggests significance of victory as Chelsea “break the duck” against Fulham

Speaking in wake of Chelsea’s defeat over Fulham on Saturday evening, Frank Lampard spoke of his delight to put an end to his side’s poor run of form.

Lampard has been under mounting pressure of late, with Chelsea having fallen to ninth in the Premier League table. Considering they sat top of the pile earlier in the winter, that will no doubt have been of huge concern to Roman Abramovich.

The club’s all-time top scorer relieved some of the pressure with a win over local rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening – even if the Blues did do it the hard way against a team who had to play with ten men for the entirety of the second-half.

Lampard won’t be concerned about the manner in which the game was won, though – he’s just delighted it was.

Speaking to Sky Sports (who provide the pictures of the clip) post-match, Lampard spoke of the importance of Chelsea breaking the duck and putting an end to their run of poor form.