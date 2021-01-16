Video: Matheus Pereira scores second penalty of the day for West Brom to restore lead against heated rivals Wolves

In the 54th minute of this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated and long-awaited Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves, the Baggies restored their lead.

Sam Allardyce’s side bagged an early opener against his beloved team in the first-half, but Albion’s shaky defence collapsed, leaving them 2-1 down heading into halftime.

Centre-back Semi Ajayi made up for his woes in Wolves’ second goal to net an equaliser in the 52nd minute though, showcasing his aerial prowess once again this season.

Then less than two minutes later, Michael Oliver pointed to the spot once more after Conor Coady appeared to trip down Callum Robinson with some fairly minimal contact.

It was a repeat of the formula that sparked Albion’s first goal, Robinson won the spot-kick and Matheus Pereira stepped up from 12 yards out.

The playmaker showed that he’s overcome the costly miss in the penalty shootout vs Blackpool in the FA Cup and then made that abundantly clear as he sent Rui Patricio the wrong way for the second time.

Pereira rifled the ball into the bottom right corner, having targeted the opposite corner earlier on.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

Just 70 minutes have gone and look at the thrills and spills that this encounter has produced, Sam Allardyce and Nuno Espirito Santo must be on the brink of heart attacks at this point.