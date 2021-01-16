Video: Edouard Mendy looks seriously dodgy again as he almost costs Chelsea victory over ten-man Fulham

Edouard Mendy enjoyed a superb start to his Chelsea career, but the cracks have began to show in recent weeks – and there’s real cause for concern.

Mendy’s arrival at Chelsea aligned itself with a flurry of clean sheets.

While he was performing well during this period, that was only in terms of the bare basics, he wasn’t being tested at all.

Frank Lampard finally settled on a centre-back pairing, Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma, and it was to Chelsea’s, and Mendy’s, benefit.

In recent weeks, Mendy has found himself more exposed, and he’s crumbled.

His eagerness to bounce off his line and fly into challenges has already seen him concede a penalty and send one of his own teammates flying.

Today, against Fulham, it almost cost his side two points.

Have a look at how Mendy’s insistence on rushing off his line almost saw what should have been a simple passage of play with Cesar Azpilicueta end in disaster.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports