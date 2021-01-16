Video: Michail Antonio capitalises to fire West Ham into lead after dangerous Pablo Fornals cross against Burnley

In the 8th minute of West Ham’s Premier League encounter with Burnley this afternoon, danger was spelled after a brilliant through ball from Said Benrahma to Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen showed composure and strength to keep the ball whilst under pressure before laying it back to Pablo Fornals, the Spaniard took a touch and floated a dangerous cross into the box.

James Tarkowski suffered a nightmare as he missed a header, leaving Michail Antonio free to slot the ball into the back of the net from a couple of yards out, as Robbie Brady was punished for not marking the forward tightly.

It’s taken Antonio less than nine minutes to mark his first Premier League start back after a two-month injury with a goal.

David Moyes’ side really need the 30-year-old firing at all cylinders, with Antonio the only senior centre-forward option at the club after Sebastien Haller’s sale.

WHO ELSE?@WestHam‘s sole frontman doesn’t take long to get on the scoresheet ??#PLonPrime #WHUBUR pic.twitter.com/feCDxjco2T — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 16, 2021

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and Canal+ Sport.

Antonio as reliable as ever for the Hammers, it’s great to see the enigmatic attacker back in action.