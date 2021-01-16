Video: Mason Mount repays Frank Lampard’s many favours with sweet volley to give Chelsea lead and save manager’s bacon

Chelsea have finally found the breakthrough against local rivals Fulham this evening – and it’s Mason Mount with the finish.

Frank Lampard will have been well aware heading into today’s game that only three points would do.

Chelsea have an excellent record away at Fulham, and a failure to deliver the victory, even if they have been in good form of late, would be further suggestion that Lampard is not getting enough out of his players.

The Blues huffed and puffed for 75 minutes, with ten-man Fulham standing firm, but through midfielder Mason Mount, who scored in the FA Cup at the weekend, they have finally found the breakthrough.

The ball fell kindly to Mount in the Fulham penalty area, with the England international taking a moment to compose himself before firing the ball into the bottom corner of the goal with a sweetly struck volley.

Frank Lampard has shown a great deal of faith in Mount – and he’s popped up just when his manager needed him!