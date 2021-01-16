No sooner have the footballing authorities reissued guidance and directives on coronavirus protocols than they’re broken.

On this occasion, West Bromwich Albion players were all over each other having earned a vital three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Sam Allardyce could be heard to berate them for hugging, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

It’s hardly likely to endear the Baggies to the powers that be, however, they’re going to have a very tough time enforcing their protocols when teams score important goals or, as in this case, gain an important result.

A MASSIVE win for the Baggies! A MASSIVE win for Sam Allardyce! West Brom move to within three points of 17th… pic.twitter.com/blsLtF0SJ0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 16, 2021

