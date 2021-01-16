Menu

Video: ‘No hugging lads’ – Allardyce’s attempts to uphold Covid protocols fall on deaf ears as West Brom players celebrate win

West Bromwich Albion FC
No sooner have the footballing authorities reissued guidance and directives on coronavirus protocols than they’re broken.

On this occasion, West Bromwich Albion players were all over each other having earned a vital three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Sam Allardyce could be heard to berate them for hugging, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

It’s hardly likely to endear the Baggies to the powers that be, however, they’re going to have a very tough time enforcing their protocols when teams score important goals or, as in this case, gain an important result.

