Video: Robert Snodgrass first to celebrate after Matheus Pereira scores penalty for West Brom vs heated rivals Wolves following tight on-the-line decision

In the sixth minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolves, the Baggies took the lead from the penalty spot.

The returning Willy Boly was deemed to have clattered Callum Robinson down in the box by referee Michael Oliver and VAR, after a challenge that appeared to be right on the line of the penalty box.

Matheus Pereira stepped up with some weights on his shoulders, with the playmaker likely not starting this tie if it wasn’t for Grady Diangana’s injury, he showed his quality with a composed strike to tuck the ball into the bottom corner, sending Rui Patricio the wrong way.

West Bromwich Albion fans will absolutely love to see that it was new their new arrival – Robert Snodgrass – from West Ham, who was first to celebrate the goal for Sam Allardyce’s side with Pereira.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

This is certainly a big moment for Pereira, after recently defending his commitment to the club on social media, this crucial spot-kick comes after the Brazilian missed from 12 yards out in the shootout that saw the Baggies knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Blackpool.