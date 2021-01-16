Video: Fulham down to ten against Chelsea after Antonee Robinson’s reckless tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta

A twist to the tale at Craven Cottage, and right on the stroke of half-time, too!

Fulham were making a good account of themselves against their local rivals, who they historically have had little luck facing in the Premier League.

However, as the minutes ticked down towards the half-time whistle, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson flew into a challenge with Cesar Azpilicueta, out of control and high on the Spaniard.

Robinson was shown a straight red card, a decision which was upheld by VAR.

It’s unclear just how much contact was made with Azpilicueta, there doesn’t appear to have been any directly from his studs, but you can have little argument when you go into a challenge like that.

STRAIGHT RED CAD ? Antonee Robinson is sent off for a real lunge and Fulham have it all to do ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #FULCHE here: https://t.co/AwxIpXrwmw

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/C1Ut3hDxQq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2021

It will be hugely frustrating for Scott Parker, whose side could easily have been leading themselves after building on their draw against Tottenham with a very solid first-half display against Chelsea.

There’s a long 45 minutes ahead for the Cottagers…