Video: Snooker star slams footballers who ‘earn too much money to care’ about Covid protocols

The lack of responsibility from Premier League footballers regarding taking Covid protocols seriously is starting to annoy sportsmen from other disciplines.

Snooker player, Shaun Murphy, has let rip in an epic rant suggesting that if sport has to stop, he’ll lay the blame squarely on the shoulders of those who be believes are earning too much money and think they are above the law.

He didn’t hold back in his condemnation, and it’s clear from his demeanour and tone just how unhappy he is.

