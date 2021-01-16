Video: Timo Werner misses another sitter for Chelsea as £45M striker continues to flop in Premier League

£45M. Forty five million Great British Pounds. That’s what Chelsea paid for Timo Werner, according to Sky Sports. They must be regretting every penny.

Werner was recruited from RB Leipzig in the summer on the back of several hugely prolific seasons in the Bundesliga. Considering how potent he’d been in front of goal in Germany, it seemed impossible that he could fail in a Chelsea shirt.

However, after a bright start, Werner’s form, and confidence, has fallen off a cliff. He looks a shadow of the player he once was, and as the weeks pass, he’s adding more and more horror misses to his Fernando Torres-esque showreel.

Despite only making the bench for today’s game against Fulham, Werner was intent on marking his substitute cameo with another – and succeeded in doing so. He raced through, unopposed, with the goal at his mercy, and fluffed his lines.

He is the new Fernando Torres – it’s not even a joke anymore.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports