(Video) Van de Beek steals headlines in Diallo’s first training session with stunning whipped goal

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek stole the headlines during new-signing Amad Diallo’s first training session after scoring a brilliant whipped goal.

Van de Beek, 23, joined United during last summer’s transfer window but has since struggled for playing time.

After starting just two Premier League matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season, van de Beek is clearly trying to force his manager’s hand during recent training sessions.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot van de Beek’s stunning effort during footage recorded from Diallo’s first training session.

The 23-year-old Dutch midfielder curled home a brilliant strike. What a goal!

Pictures courtesy of MUTV