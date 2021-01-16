Menu

Video: ‘We knew what we had to do’ – Paul Ince on how Man United finally toppled Liverpool from their perch

As one of only two players in the Premier League era to play for both Liverpool and Manchester United, Paul Ince is well placed to give an almost unique insight into the rivalry between the two clubs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ince recalls the time when he joined United from West Ham, and how the Red Devils knew exactly what needed to be done in order to overhaul their rivals.

It’s a mentality that took the Old Trafford outfit above and beyond Liverpool’s top-flight titles won, and is just the type of attitude that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will need to display in the fixture on Sunday.

