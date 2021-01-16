Zinedine Zidane losing patience with Real Madrid star amid axe fears

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly losing patience with star attacker and ex-Chelsea ace Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 30, joined Real Madrid during the summer of 2019 after making an eye-watering £103.5m switch from Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital, Hazard has struggled to recapture the form which saw him emerge as one of the Premier League’s most talented attackers.

Inconsistent performances and a series of injuries have seen the Belgian forward struggle for game-time.

However, when he has featured, Hazard has manage to score just three times in 32 appearances, in all competitions.

The 30-year-old’s uninspired form has reportedly seen him fall out-of-favour with Zidane who is now questioning whether or not to play him, even when he is available.

According to a recent written report from Spanish outlet AS (via Sports Witness), the situation with Hazard is being compared to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

President Florentino Perez is thought to be ‘unconvinced’ by both Hazard and Pogba, despite agreeing to back Zidane and dishing out over £100m 18-months ago for the Belgian.

Nevertheless, there is a growing consensus in Madrid that Los Blancos did not end up with the player they thought they were buying.

Instead, the club’s hierarchy feel Hazard ‘goes missing’ in too many big games which has prompted Zidane to question his future inclusions.

