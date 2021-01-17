Riding high at the top of the Serie A table, AC Milan are in the box seat ahead of city rivals, Inter.

However, the Rossoneri have been hit by a double blow ahead of their Monday night fixture against Cagliari.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, both Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now having to self-isolate at home.

The rest of the Milan squad have, fortunately, tested negative, though it does bring into sharp focus again, the brittle nature of the current situation.

Football across Europe continues to go ahead despite positive tests popping up everywhere, and with players still not social distancing, particularly when celebrating goals, it does beg the question as to how much longer the game will continue.

There’s likely to be a tipping point reached in the near future, and one can only hope that every player remains safe should an outbreak occur.

At times like these, money and the wishes of stakeholders really shouldn’t matter.