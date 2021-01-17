Menu

AFC Bournemouth accept Cardiff’s bid for highly rated English centre back

AFC Bournemouth have accepted a bid in the region of £750k for 24 year old English centre half Jack Simpson. The offer was sent by Cardiff City, who are looking to bolster their central defensive options after Leicester City recalled Filip Benkovic from his loan spell at the club in recent weeks.

The news first broke in a tweet by Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam last night:

Now, the Bournemouth Echo have taken up the story, revealing that Simpson’s departure to Cardiff is set to go ahead, in their understanding.

Simpson has recently enjoyed a solid run in the Bournemouth side, but did not feature in the club’s defeat to Luton Town yesterday.

The 24-year-old has been at the Cherries for more than 10 years, coming up through the academy to make his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Middlesbrough in October 2017.

Simpson scored in that 3-1 win, his only goal in 35 appearances for the club.

With his contract expiring in the summer, and the player keen to move, it made sense for Bouremouth to cash in whilst they can. He is now understood to be in talks with Cardiff and the deal is likely to be complete soon.

Simpson had started seven consecutive matches prior to this weekend, indicating that his absence likely means that he will leave the club shortly.

