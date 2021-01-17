Mesut Ozil all but confirms imminent transfer away from Arsenal with cryptic tweet

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has seemed to all but confirm he’s set for an imminent transfer to Fenerbahce.

The former Germany international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, and many fans have surely now long been resigned to the fact that he’s going to be leaving at some point in the near future.

The Athletic have been among the sources to report on Ozil closing in on an exit after reaching an agreement over his contract with Arsenal, and it looks like he’s hinting that Fenerbahce will be his next destination.

See below as the 32-year-old quote-tweeted a tweet from Fenerbahce’s official page, which seems to show song lyrics that roughly translate as: “Come Let Us Be Night With Day” – to which Ozil responds with heart emojis in the club’s colours, plus an hourglass…

It seems pretty clear Ozil is suggesting it won’t be too long now until he’s a Fenerbahce player.

It will be intriguing to see if the former Real Madrid man can get back to his best in Turkey after his recent dip in north London.

At his peak, Ozil was a world class creative player and he surely still has something to offer at the highest level.