Video: Aurier powers Tottenham into the lead from Son assist

Serge Aurier has scored a powerful header to make it 1-0 to Tottenham against Sheffield United in today’s Premier League clash.

The Ivorian defender leaped well from Son Heung-min’s corner to guide the ball into the back of the net and give Spurs the lead at Bramall Lane…

GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM! ?? Spurs lead already after Aurier beats Bogle to Son's cross. What a start for Mourinho's side! ? Sky Sports PL

? Follow #SHUTOT here: https://t.co/Pb3NanebYL pic.twitter.com/vEbksdq4ko — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2021

Tottenham have not been at their best recently, so will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Sheffield United today.

Aurier’s early goal has given them a good start, but they’ll need to try and build on this lead and not get into their usual habit of trying to settle for what they’ve got.