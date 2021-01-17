Liverpool can reportedly seal the transfer of Brighton defender Ben White for around £44million, according to latest speculation on his future.

This comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim the 23-year-old is now a top target for the Reds and that he’d be keen to move on to a bigger club.

White has shone for Brighton and also caught the eye on loan at Leeds United last season, and a £44m price might end up being a real bargain for such a promising young player.

Liverpool urgently need to make some changes in defence after this difficult season that has seen their lack of depth in that area exposed.

Although the Merseyside giants have had bad luck with Virgil van Dijk’s injury, Jurgen Klopp might have seen issues with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip coming.

The pair have often been very injury prone, and they’ve both missed a lot of this season, leading to Fabinho and even Jordan Henderson to have to drop back from midfield to centre-back.

White would undoubtedly help Liverpool if he joined, so LFC fans will hope their club is ready to pay the £44m required to bring him to Anfield.