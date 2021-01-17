Big injury boost for Arsenal ahead of Newcastle clash as club confirm status of three first team players

Arsenal’s incredible turnaround stalled somewhat after a lifeless 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last week, so they need to get back to winning ways against a Newcastle team who aren’t having a great time just now.

Steve Bruce is under fire from multiple angles and he tends to stick everyone behind the ball and hope for a draw against the bigger sides, so Arsenal will be hoping for a comfortable win here.

They’ve had a few injury concerns in recent weeks with some key players missing out, but it does look like there’s good news ahead of this one:

? Here’s the latest from our medical team ahead of Monday’s clash with @NUFC#ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 17, 2021

Kieran Tierney was the biggest miss against Palace and it did sound like he was only left out as a precaution. Arsenal do confirm he’s back in training and will need to be assessed before the game, but it sounds like he should be fine to play.

Pablo Mari has also emerged as a solid starting option in defence and he’s been another big miss – he’s still struggling with a calf strain so it’s not clear if he will be fit for the Newcastle game.

It would be a push to call Gabriel Martinelli a key player because he’s still working his way into the side, but he’s certainly shown that he can be a difference maker in the final third – something that was sorely lacking against Palace.

It’s confirmed he’s back in full training and he’s now available for selection again, so hopefully he does get a chance to impress again because he’s been fun to watch when he’s fit.

Relegation is no longer a concern for Arsenal, but they will need to get back into the winning habit if they want to make a run for the European places in the second half of the season.