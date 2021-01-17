Bournemouth lodge appeal against Jefferson Lerma’s controversial red card award

AFC Bournemouth hosted Luton Town in the Sky Bet Championship yesterday afternoon. The Cherries are flying high at the top end of the table and were heavy favourites to pick up maximum points at home against the Hatters.

A red card incident changed the course of the game on 26 minutes when Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma was given his marching orders for an alleged elbow. The decision was heavily contested and Bournemouth has now lodged an appeal to have the player’s ban overturned.

The 10-men of Bournemouth rallied to try and take something from the game but it wasn’t to be as Kieran Dewsbury-Hall gave the visitors a 1-0 victory through his strike in the 67th minute.

According to the Bournemouth Echo, the Cherries will appeal the decision, and will be given the opportunity to present thier case to the FA’s disciplinary panel on Monday.

If successful, Lerma will avoid a three match ban and will be free to face Derby County on Tuesday night.

Lerma already has an FA charge hanging over him for an alleged biting incident against Sheffield Wednesday back in November.

The 26-year-old strenuously denied those claims with the club also appealing against that charge. They are currently awaiting a response from the FA in that regard.