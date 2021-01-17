Brentford’s summer sensation linked with move to Arsenal

Ivan Toney joined Brentford in the summer when the then Peterborough United striker had publicly expressed a desire to sign for Celtic, who competed with the Championship side for the transfer. Nevertheless, Brentford won the day and their ambition looks to have been worth every penny as Toney has more than repaid his transfer fee.

According to the Daily Express, Toney is now linked with a big money move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side, despite signing for a fee that could go up to £10m in the summer.

The striker netted 26 times for Peterborough last season and since moving to Brentford he has scored 24 goals in all competitions already.

When Celtic missed out on Toney, they signed Albian Ajeti, who has scored 5 goals in 21 games this season, from West Ham. Ironically, the Hammers are also thought to be interested in signing Toney at present.

If either of the London clubs are to prize Toney away from Brentford, then they will need to pay a monumental fee, given that the Bees are on course for promotion and have only just signed the player.