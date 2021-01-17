Menu

Celtic ultras group, the Green Brigade, issue statement calling for the club’s CEO to resign

Celtic FC
The Green Brigade Ultras have released a statement in which they called for the resignation of the Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell. The group also urge all Celtic Supporters to join the Celtic Trust as a means of securing greater supporter input into the running of the club.

The group opened their statement by noting the huge financial commitment that a record number of supporters made in the summer when 60,000 season tickets were purchased despite the likelihood that the matches would have to be watched on a stream provided by the club. “Our return has been a calamitous season of historic proportions,” they said.

Peter Lawwell’s ‘parody-like apology’ for the club’s Dubai trip is mentioned next as the group say “the insulting claim of being the ‘most affected club’ by the pandemic fails to disguise his own neglect and demonstrates a shocking lack of self awareness.”

The full statement, including the call for Peter Lawwell to resign is available below. It was uploaded to the group’s North Curve Celtic twitter page (embedded at the foot of the statement).

 

The following banner was also unveiled by the ultras outside Celtic Park:

